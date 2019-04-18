TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has suspended 12 local government areas’ chairmen.

The suspension of the council chairmen was with immediate effect.

The suspended council chairmen included those of Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s aide on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the affected council chairmen were suspended for failure to participate in state official functions.