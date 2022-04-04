From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reiterated the need for the nation’s judicial officers to remain courageous in dispensing justice without fear and favour.

Wike said this is the usual exhortation that his administration has always given to all judicial officers in the country.

The governor restated this position when he sworn-in Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor as the substantive President of the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal at the Executive Chamber of Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He hinted that with such regular counsel, it was left for judicial officers to do what they consider fitting to do in any circumstance.

‘There is nothing more I can say. Everybody knows we have said so much about the judiciary. So, there is nothing more to say. Whatever anybody wants to do, you’re free to do,’ he stated.

Governor Wike also congratulated the new President of Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal for being sworn-in.

The oath of office was administered by the Acting Chief Registrar of the Rivers State Judiciary, David Ihua-Maduenyi, on Justice Obuzor, who pledged to serve with utmost diligence.