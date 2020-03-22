Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been described as a symbol of democracy in Nigeria.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, stated this yesterday after a successful state congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend.

Nsirim said the leadership style of Governor Wike made the congresses from the ward to the state levels rancour-free.

He said: “As the leader of the party, he entrenched strong democratic ethos that gave everyone a sense of belonging in the choice of leaders.

“He promoted internal democracy through extensive consultations with stakeholders and built the right consensus.

“This, no doubt, made it possible for all members of the party to forge unbreakable alliances.

“Throughout the process, there was no recorded incident of violence or disruption as members spoke with one voice.

“Contrary to the expectations of nay sayers, the PDP family is even more united than ever before,” he said.