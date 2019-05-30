Tony John, Port Harcourt

governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, yesterday, in the presence of thousands of Rivers people and other prominent Nigerians, took the oath of office; to commence his second term.

His deputy, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, was also sworn in.

Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara, administered the oath of office for the governor and his deputy.

The ceremony held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, was a huge celebration, as the arrival of Governor Wike was greeted with jubilation.

After mounting the dais for the ceremonial police rituals, Governor Wike drove in the open roof Land Rover to exchange salute the jubilant crowd.

In his inauguration address, Wike said he would always place the state first in his actions.

He said: “For us, in all things, it is Rivers State first; Rivers State is the measure; Rivers State before others. This is the essence of the political mandate and burden that we will bear for the next four years and we will not disappoint you.

“We will continue to stand up for Rivers State and defend its interest, no matter the challenges or what comes at us.”

The governor said his administration is not in opposition to the Federal Government and called for partnership to move Rivers and Nigeria forward.

He said: “But, we are not a conquered people and we will never surrender our freedoms to anybody or entity, whether internal or external.

“We will, therefore, not accept to be subjugated to a headmaster and pupil power relationship, neither will we abandon the collective interest of Rivers State for the sake of political expediency.

“We are for the rule of law, democracy and mutual respect as autonomous state entities and co-building blocks of the Nigerian federation.”

Governor Wike thanked the people, especially the voters, for their trust and support that led to the mandate to serve the state for another four years. He thanked leaders of the state, political leaders, traditional rulers, the clergy, women and youth groups, for their unwavering support.

“For us, everyone counts and we must not allow ourselves to be divided between upland and riverine considerations, but, strive for common grounds, solidarity and work together towards achieving our common goals and aspirations.

“Our refrain at this time, and especially in the face of the social and economic uncertainties in our nation, should be: ‘Ask what you can do for Rivers State instead of what Rivers State can do for you’.

“The future of our state depends on us. It is up to us to renew, reenergise, and advance the Rivers dream, to fight for what belongs to us, and to defend our right to exist in freedom, security and peace in our own nation.

“And if we do cooperate, think and act among ourselves with tenacity and unity of strength, purpose and commitment, then there is no mountain we cannot level; no river we cannot cross, and no goal we set for ourselves that we cannot achieve,” he said.

Governor Wike pledged to consolidate on his first term achievements and make Rivers the greatest state in the country.

He said: “Our economy is great, but it should be greater and made more beneficial to all. And so, we will continue to grow our economy, expand our tax base, provide a friendly business environment and attract foreign and local investments to create more jobs and empower our people.”