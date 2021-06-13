From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged Ogbakiri people in Emohua Local Government Area of the state to stop destroying their communities because of misgivings being held against each other.

The governor gave the charge at a ceremony to flag-off the reconstruction of Ogbakiri internal roads, yesterday.

Governor Wike said it was time Ogbakiri people forgave themselves, and consider the disadvantage, which their former celebrated reputation had suffered and resolve to chart a new course.

He said that only a united people and community that could speak with one voice to determine their development and pursue same to achieve it a concerted manner.

His words: “Ogbakiri people, you have suffered. Look at what the crisis had done to you. Ogbakiri used to be known as one of the great communities in the whole of Ikwerre area. But things are no longer the same today, because of our lack of understanding.”

He spoke further: “I believe today, with what we are doing, everybody must go back home and let us work together. I want all of you to join hands. Let us make sure that Ogbakiri comes back.”

The governor berated some leaders and people of Ogbakiri for being part of a political party whose leaders had lied to them at every campaign, but would never return to deliver democracy dividends to them.

Governor Wike defined politics in terms of what can be attracted to the people in the communities and not for the selfish aggrandizement of a few persons.