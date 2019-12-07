Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on ex-servicemen in the State to remain united, as they stand to achieve more for their members if they work in unity.

Launching the 2020 emblem appeal fund, marking the commencement of activities for the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations in Rivers State on Friday, Governor Wike commended the members of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State for settling their protracted crisis.

He said: “I am happy that the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State Command is now united. With unity, you can achieve more for your members in the State.” He directed the Secretary to the State Government to immediately release the N60million pledged to the Legion during the crisis.

He also directed the State Commissioner of Finance to work with the Local Government Council Chairmen for the release of N23million pledged during the legion’s crisis. For the 2020 Appeal Fund, Governor Wike pledged N10million.

He assured that the Rivers State Government will continue to support ex-servicemen because they laid down their lives for the unity of the country.

He said: “Today is meant to support those who fought for the country. Those who denied themselves sleep in order to protect the rest of us. There is nothing that will be too much to support the veterans. Nothing will be too much to support the widows and children that the war heroes left behind .”

Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State Command, ACG Justice Chichi (rtd) , informed the governor that the crisis that bedevilled the Legion has been resolved. He urged him to redeem the pledges made in the course of the crisis.

Highpoint of the occasion was the decoration of Governor Wike with the 2020 emblem by the National Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Brig-General Adekule Jones Akpa (Rtd).