Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on traditional rulers to continue to be the rallying point for the promotion of peace and development of Rivers communities.

Governor Wike also urged the monarchs not to misuse their powers, saying that they should use their positions to advance the welfare of Rivers people.

He spoke on Friday in Port Harcourt during the presentation of certificates of recognition and staff of office to 84 government recognised traditional rulers.

He said: “All that we ask from our traditional rulers is to continue to be the rallying point for the advancement and sustenance of peace, unity and progress in our communities. We will not hesitate to withdraw recognition from any one of you who abuses your authority or misuse your powers against the law and the collective wellbeing of our people.

“As traditional rulers, it is important to remind you that the progress of your communities depend on the social, political and economic choices you make and the kind of leadership you provide. Indeed, without good leadership you cannot make any meaningful difference and our people will continue to hope against hope”.

He charged the monarchs to set new development agenda for Rivers communities with the support of the elected and appointed political leaders of their communities and Local Government Areas. Governor Wike regretted that some traditional rulers have been negatively involved in cultism or other social vices, while others have been indifferent to the social crisis in their Kingdoms.