Tony John Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on youths to invest their mental and physical strength in the growth of the state.

Wike reminded them that efforts invested in the transformation of the state would always be rewarded with leadership positions to consolidate on the development process.

The governor, who spoke, yesterday, when he granted audience to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Presidential Honour awardees from the state, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said: “You have showcased the stuff that Rivers State is made of. I encourage other youths to emulate these youths, who made a mark during their service to the country.

“It is based on how you plan your life that you can create impact in the society. To be a presidential awardee is not an easy achievement.”

He said with the training received during the NYSC programme, the awardees would serve the state and country diligently.

Governor Wike granted their request for sponsorship in any university of their choice outside the country for their masters degrees, and congratulated them for their achievements.

Earlier, the awardees spokesman, Otto Canon Chimenem, lauded the governor’s leadership qualities, which have led to key projects across the state.