From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its inability to conduct its national convention.

The governor said a party that could not organise its convention should be viewed as inept in administering the country.

He said the failure to agree on a national convention date was another proof for Nigerians to use in denying the APC any place of governance both at the federal and state levels in the 2023 polls.

Wike stated this at the grand reception organised to celebrate the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu by Imo State PDP chapter at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, Owerri, yesterday.

“Nigerians are angry because the party (APC) at the national level is a failure. It’s a failure to the point that they are ruling Nigeria with tension. Ordinarily to sign the Electoral Act, they keep on postponing it everyday and Nigerians are tired. What they are doing is to postpone convention. A party that cannot hold a national convention, is it a party that can rule Nigeria? Ordinary convention, a party in power cannot hold one. Look at how we did our own convention. That is to tell you that PDP is the party that should rule Nigeria. This is the party that will rule Imo State too.”

Governor Wike enjoined members of the PDP in Imo State not to succumb to any form of intimidation by any party as the days of such intimidation are gone.

He urged them to forge a common front because there must be a party before election could be won.

Wike said he was at the reception tell inform PDP faithful to strategise and reclaim the governorship of Imo State because the sitting governor has failed.

“The only mistake that we will make to allow the man to come back is for us not to work together, and we will not make that mistake. Now, all of us must unite. If there is no party, there will be no governor. If there is no party, there will be no president,” he said.

Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Walid Jubril, acknowledged the tremendous work done by the leaders of the party to ensure it waxes stronger.

Jubril said members of BoT are in support of what the Governors and the National Working Committee (NWC) are doing as they galvanize all party faithful and Nigerians in the mission of rescuing the country.