From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, has asked those he described as detractors to leave him alone as he was busy destroying the structures of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He spoke, yesterday, during the commissioning of the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area and Estate performed by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in Port Harcourt.

He was ostensibly reacting to comments made by former acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi and the activities of some River State loyalists of PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who he accused of not working for the party in the state.

He said: “Some of you, those you rate, and you won’t even buy them for a naira. At the appropriate time, I will tell you who they are; the kind of characters we are talking about, people will speak here today, and tomorrow, they will say a different thing. I begin to wonder… is it this leader that spoke to me last night? It is very unfortunate. Wike and his team are busy here bringing down all structures of APC, providing dividends of democracy. In your (Makarfi) own (Kaduna) state, you are only talking about Wike.”

Descending fully on Makarfi, he said it was better for the former Kaduna governor to focus on the forthcoming 2023 general election and work to ensure victory for the PDP in Kaduna, Kano and Jigawa states, instead of talking about him.

“This morning, I was watching Channels, I saw former national acting chairman of the party, PDP, Makarfi, and he said he is very close to me. I don’t know how close he is to me. Somebody who is close to me, I don’t know when last we spoke. I have never spoken to him for the past five months. So, if you’re close to somebody politically, there is no way in five months you won’t have spoken to the person is it not? He said, Wike, you’re sabotaging other people. I don’t know who says the other people have not. What I want to advise Makarfi is, look, you have a job, make sure PDP wins in Kaduna State. That is your job; leave Wike alone. Take it upon yourself that Kaduna falls to PDP. I don’t want to hear excuses that they rigged election or they didn’t rig election. That is what I’ve told everybody. In Kano, make sure PDP wins. In Niger, make sure PDP wins; in Jigawa, make sure PDP wins. If you win, then, see whether PDP wins here or not. It’s operation deliver your State. Don’t use anybody’s state to add up.”

Wike also lampooned some Rivers State politicians, particularly an unnamed member who joined Atiku and others to receive Kano Central Senator and former governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and his supporters to the PDP from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday.

He asked the unnamed member who he described as a “rapist” to return home and work to increase the numerical strength of the party in Rivers State. While saying he did not belong to the house boys, Wike accused this “rapist” of not working in River State to make the party win but was only out when food is ready.

“Anywhere any true Rivers man is, you must show that you are important, you must show that you have something to offer and not to do houseboy, we don’t belong to the houseboys; we are not known to be that. So, all of you, continue to show that you are not a second-class citizen in any state or any zone,” he said.

According to him, the best way to show capacity to deliver votes for the party would be to deliver votes from the polling units, wards and the state.

“It’s not to go to Abuja and begin to gossip, say all kinds of things, come home and mobilise. Let us see the capacity you have. It’s operation deliver your polling units, operation deliver your ward, operation deliver your local government. That is what politics is all about.”

On the project commissioned, Wike said his administration has created a new city within the State capital out of a swampy mangrove that once was a hideout for criminals and kidnappers.

He recalled how the people of Ogbum-Nu-Abali fought against the project and one of them dragged the government to court, but they are now happy with how the place has been transformed.

“We have created a new city where people will live, provided them with water, electricity, sewage, everything. This place can take at least, not less then 160 families if allocated.” In his remarks, Ugwuanyi expressed delight to be invited for the third time to inaugurate projects provided by Wike for Rivers people.

He described his Rivers State counterpart as an intense leader who leads from the front, famed for his legendary skill for project execution, and unrelenting crusade for the fundamental liberties as well as the economic interest of the people of Rivers State.

“Wike’s administration has done well and is worthy of our commendation. I therefore avail myself this opportunity to salute a standard-bearer in project delivery; a passionate promoter of the tenets of our Constitutional Democracy and Federalism; an unrepentant advocate of the Rule of Law, equity and fair play; a formidable politician; a man imbued with the requisite gravitas for statecraft; and most importantly, my brother and friend.”

Ugwuanyi noted that Wike’s strides in such austere time underscores the transformative capabilities of a responsive, responsible and accountable subnational government. He observed that Wike has transformed the landscape of Port Harcourt City and the verdict of history will be kind to him.

Providing the description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Special Projects, Deinma Iyalla, said the entire reclaimed land measures 15.4 hectares, filled with about 432 cubic of sand and has five exit gates provided.

In his address, the South-South Regional Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Juergen Fischer, commended the Rivers State government for granting the company the opportunity to part of its urban renewal programme.