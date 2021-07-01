From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to depose any monarch and community development committee leaders that attempt to extort money from companies handling government infrastructural projects.

He issued the warning, yesterday, at the flag-off of the construction of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Wike said any monarch from Rumuepirikom and other communities who summons contractors handling government projects to his palace for the purpose of demanding for inducement would be deposed.

He also warned youths to resist the temptation of disrupting government projects in their communities.

According to him, the era when government winked at such act is over.

Meanwhile, the governor has advised Julius Berger and other companies handling construction work to ensure implementation of the local content component of the project.

The governor noted that Rumuepirikom is less known for criminal activities because the leadership of the community has sufficiently enforced good conduct among the residents.

He said: “Now, I’ll not be a governor that will go and meet somebody in 2023 when I leave to complete my village road, no, I won’t do that. Every road in my community, I must do it now. I am not forgetting any road. Julius Berger must go back and compete all the internal roads in Rumueprikom.

“You must also put streetlights. So, when you are coming to us to campaign, don’t come and tell us that you’ll do roads for us. You have not one to do. Don’t come and lure us with roads because I am doing every roads now.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.