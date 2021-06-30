From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has threatened to depose any monarch and Community Development Committee leaders that attempt to extort money from companies handling government infrastructure projects.

The governor issued the stern warning on Wednesday at the launch of the construction of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Governor Wike stated that any monarch from Rumuepirikom and other communities in the state who summons contractors handling government projects to his palace for the purpose of demanding inducement would be deposed.

He also warned youths in the state to resist the temptation of disrupting government projects in their communities.

According to the governor, the era of Government tolerating such acts is over.

The governor, meanwhile, advised Julius Berger and other companies handling construction work to ensure the implementation of the local content component of the project.

The governor noted that Rumuepirikom is not known for criminal activities because the leadership of the community has sufficiently enforced good conduct among the residents.

‘Now, I’ll not be a governor that will go and meet somebody in 2023 when I leave to complete my village road, No, I won’t do that. Every road in my community I must do it now. I am not forgetting any road. Julius Berger must go back and complete all the internal roads in Rumueprikom. You must also put street light,’ the governor stated.

‘So, when you are coming to us to campaign, don’t come and tell us that you’ll do roads for us. You have not one to do. Don’t come and lure us with roads because I am doing every road now.

‘Some people say: why are you doing flyover here, why won’t I do flyover? Anybody who uses this road would know how congested this place is.

‘If you’re going to the airport you’ll follow here; whether it is Ignatius Ajuru University or the Rivers State University, you must pass here. So how can anybody who loves Rivers State say the flyover here is needless.’

Speaking further, Governor Wike indicated that he would move the slaughter market to the waterfront of Rumueme.

He also announced that appointment into boards of government parastatals will be after the ongoing project flag-off and inauguration.

According to him, women would be favoured with such appointments, particularly in Rumueprikom.

The governor declared that when it comes to winning elections no electoral ward in the state could match the voting strength of Ward Nine in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Governor Wike urged those nursing an ambition to run for governor of the state to learn how to curry the favour of voters in Ward Nine of Obio/Akpor to benefit from its strategic electoral role.

‘For all of you that are queuing up, saying that you want to be governor, hold on, Let me finish: let my community finish its turn. Allow us to enjoy the spoil of office while we are still in office. Thereafter, you can set your own agenda when you come into office,’ he said.

Performing the flag-off, former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Onueze Okocha, SAN, described the Rumueprikom flyover as a very important project that will offer utility service beyond the improved aesthetics and ease of movement it affords.

‘This flyover traverses what I should say the third most important entry point into the city of Port Harcourt. Before we used to have the Ikwerre Road and Aba Road. Now, we have this Ada George Road which takes you into the city.

‘This is a landmark project; it is the ninth flyover project conceived by the governor. The last one, I’m told will be at the Rumuokwurushi -Igwuruta Road-East-West Road Junction. All of us are proud and we commend you for your remarkable and landmark achievements as our governor.

‘Development experts and road policy analysts would tell you that flyovers and good roads help to improve not only the aesthetics of the city but also improve the easy movement of goods and persons.’

Providing the description of the Flyover, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the Rumuepirikom flyover would be 820 metres long with a 293 metres suspended section, an approximately 30 metres wide carriageway and a total cross-section of 44 metres.

