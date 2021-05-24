Rivers State Government has said from Thursday, May 27 it would begin another round of commissioning of projects to commemorate the second anniversary of the second tenure of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, in a statement, yesterday, listed the legacy projects to include the Cassava Flour Processing Plant, Oyibo; Mother and Child Hospital, Rumuomasi; Opobo/Nkoro Road, Odufor-Umuoye Road; Etche, Umueze-Umuogberi-Eberi Road, Omuma and Rehabilitation Centre, Iriebe.

Other projects are National Industrial Court Judges Quarters, Rivers State University(RSU)Senate Building, Isaiah Odolu Street, GRA, Herbert Macaulay/Nzimiro Streets, Rumuigbo Street and William Jumbo/Ernest Ikoli/Eleme Streets, Old GRA. In the same vein, Community Secondary Schools at Obiagu, Oyigbo and Eteo, Eleme, National Union of Rivers State Students Secretariat and Pabod Breweries/Oginiba Roads are also billed for commissioning.

Projects scheduled for flag off include, Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Centre, Rumueprikom Flyover, Trans-Kalabari Road, Bori-Kono Road, Aluu-Omagwa Road, new campuses of RSU at Emohua, Etche and Ahoada as well as projects at Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Other projects include Government Secondary School, Kpor; Gokana, Ogbunabali/Eastern Bye-pass road; Ogbakiri Internal roads, Omerelu Internal roads and Abonnema/Obonoma Sandfilling; Woji-Aleto-Alesa Road, Mgbuitanwo roads; Okochiri Internal roads, Okrika Sandfilling, reconstruction of Government House Jetty and foundation laying ceremony of the new University of Port Harcourt Convocation Arena will also feature during the period.

“The anniversary activities will be rounded off with the governor’s account of his stewardship for the past six years on Thursday, July 8, 2021.Some members of the Federal Executive Council and other prominent Nigerians are expected to serve as special guests of honour at the various events,” Nsirim said.