Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will construct three flyovers within 16 months.

Wike stated this, yesterday, when he commissioned three roads, including Bonny Street and Adaka Boro/Elliot Henry streets, as part of the first 100 days of his second term.

The proposed flyovers are to be located at Garrison, Artillery and Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

The governor, whop along with engineers assessed the approaches and ending of the proposed flyovers last weekend, said: “We will soon flag off the construction of three flyovers in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

“These bridges will be constructed simultaneously and we shall deliver them in 16 months. We will remain committed to the delivery of projects for our people

“The opportunity that Rivers people gave me to lead them is a privilege, which I will never take for granted. I will do everything to protect the interest of Rivers State. I will never sell Rivers State to anyone,” he said.

Wike said his administration would continue to work towards the restoration of Port Harcourt as the nation’s Garden City.

“We must keep Port Harcourt clean. People should not block the streets. I am happy we are keeping Port Harcourt clean,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has directed the installation of streetlights on the three roads to fight crime in the area.

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Walter Ndu, said with the construction of the roads, which spanned 2.8 kilometres, the economy of the area has been revived.

Earlier, the Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo, commended the governor for continuing with the delivery of quality projects for the people of the state.

In another development, Wike restated his administration’s resolve to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to achieve its mandate.

He spoke at the closing ceremony of the 2019 NYSC Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 orientation course at the corps’ permanent camp in Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, the governor said his administration would always do its best to enhance the welfare of corps members.