TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he would construct three major flyover bridges within 16 months.

Wike stated while commissioning three roads, Bonny Street, Adaka Boro/Elliot Henry streets, as part of the first 100 days of his second term, assuring that he would soon flag off the construction of the bridges.

The proposed flyover bridges are to be located at Garrison, Artillery and Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

Governor Wike and engineers assessed the approaches and ending of the proposed flyover bridges last weekend.

He said: “We will soon flag off the construction of three flyover bridges in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

“These three flyover bridges would be constructed simultaneously and we shall deliver them in 16 months. We will remain committed to the delivery of projects for our people.”

Governor Wike said that he considered the opportunity given to him to lead Rivers State as a rare privilege which he would never take for granted.

“The opportunity that Rivers people gave to me to lead them is a privilege which I will never take for granted. I will do everything to protect the interest of Rivers State. I will never sell Rivers State to anyone,” he said.

Governor Wike said that his administration would continue to work towards the restoration of Port Harcourt as the nation’s Garden City.

“We must keep Port Harcourt clean. People should not block the streets. I am happy that we are keeping Port Harcourt clean,” he said.

Commenting on the three roads, the governor directed the installation of street lights to fight crime in the area.

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr. Walter Ndu, said the three roads spanned 2.8 kilometres. He said with the construction of the roads, the economy of the area would be revived.

He said the three roads were constructed in line with approved specifications and design.

Earlier, the Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo, commended the state governor for continuing with the delivery of quality projects for the people of the state.