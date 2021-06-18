From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the federal government to expeditiously complete the abandoned East-West road because of its economic importance.

He said the neglect of the East-West road, particularly the Eleme axis where the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, Port Harcourt Refinery and Onne seaport are situated, is unacceptable.

Governor Wike stated this during the inauguration of Community Secondary School Eteo, Eleme and Community Secondary School, Obeakpu-Ndoki, Oyigbo respectively, yesterday.

He said: “I urge the Federal Government under the APC to please fulfill promises they made to Nigerians, fulfill promises they made to Rivers State.

“It is unfortunate, look at the East West road, this part of it has almost collapsed. The money comes from where? The money comes from us. Can you see this part of the road anywhere in this country.

“They are taking us for granted because we have nobody. God in His infinite mercy will give us somebody. The kind of treatment we are receiving from this Federal Government is unacceptable”.

The governor charged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to visit the Eleme section of the East-West road to appreciate the agony of the people of the area.

He further decried the failure of the Minister of Transportation, who hails from Rivers State, to ensure that both the Port Harcourt and Onne ports function optimally for the benefit of the State.

Governor Wike explained that prior to the reconstruction of Community Secondary School, Eteo,:students were learning in a very unconducive environment, worst still, without chairs.

He stated that the State Government decided to reconstruct the 24 classrooms school to improve access to quality education in the State.

“We are not only focusing on road, we are also focusing on health and we are also focusing on education. This will improve access to quality education”.

The governor appealed to the teachers and students of the school to utilise the facilities provided by the State government and make sure that the school is protected.

Governor Wike commended Eleme youths for resisting attempts by some persons with secessionist agenda to use the community as a base for their nefarious activities.

According to him, Rivers State believes in the unity of the country, and will continue to insist that every section of the country should be accorded equal opportunities and privileges.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Walid Jubril, who inaugurated the Eteo secondary school, said the party was proud of the developmental strides of Governor Wike.

Jubril further commended the governor for his steadfast defence and support of the PDP.

Similarly, former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, who inaugurated the Community Secondary School, Obeakpu-Ndoki, said the achievements of Governor Wike were worthy of emulation by other governors.

He explained that as a party man, Governor Wike has displayed total commitment, total loyalty and total faith in the survival and management of the PDP.

“Governor Wike remains a role model, worthy to be emulated. I advised other governors to come to Port Harcourt to see what Governor Wike is doing”.

Rivers State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, said the two inaugurated schools will further create access to quality education in the State.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, George Kelly, said the reconstructed secondary school at Eteo has 24 classrooms, library, laboratory, chapel and connected to the national grid.