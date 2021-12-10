From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has challenged the Federal Government to show evidence where it has deployed all the money borrowed from external creditors.

He said Nigeria has enormous resources and if well managed, can change, not only the fortunes of the country, but the life of every Nigerian.

The governor made the challenge at the inauguration of the Rumuola flyover bridge by former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said his administration was propelled by love and commitment to service, which is why it is working assiduously and deploying the state’s resources judiciously, for the good of Rivers people.

“It is very clear that governance is not by magic. It is all about commitment. It’s all about your love for your people and your country.

“This country has enormous resources to change the lives of our people. Nobody should give excuses. Like we would always say, if you don’t have it, you don’t have it.

“So, all these stories that you borrowed money from here, and there, let us see what the money is being used for. If we borrowed money, we are showing Rivers people what we used that money to do.”

Governor Wike said he was preoccupied with the duties of governance and rendering service to the people who elected him.

According to him, his best reply to the opposition was the evidence of the quality projects that his administration has continued to deliver.

He said it was clear to them that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled state government has performed creditable well.

Wike explained that aside the numerous roads completed and ongoing, his administration has within two years period delivered nine flyovers, which were handled by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

“This government has done well. This PDP government has done well. Our contractor is Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. We are competing with the Federal Government that is using Julius Berger. Ask them how much it is to pay Julius Berger.

“None of these flyovers cost us less than N7 billion. Now, the average of N7 billion into nine and the other roads done by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and the quality they give. I’m happy and proud to associate myself with a company that gives the best as far as construction is concerned. I can move about in this state and country proudly.”

Governor Wike warned criminal elements who are stealing manhole covers on majors roads and on the bridges to desist from their nefarious activities.

