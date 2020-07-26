Okwe Obi, Abuja

President of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Emmanuel Wike, has raised the alarm that the directive by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) that landlords and agents should charge six per cent stamp duty will be a great burden on tenants.

Wike, who addressed newsmen yesterday while inspecting NIESV’s permanent building with his team in Abuja, noted that that the institution would look at the directive from the legal, professional point of view and come up with a position.

“The institution is looking at it. We have the presidential advisory committee, which we just formed. We will hand over the matter to it. We have the legal committee that will look at it. We will look at the legal and professional sides. As a person, it is going to be a very big burden for tenants,” he said.

Speaking on the five-storey building, which is at the verge of completion, he urged members, not to relent in their contribution to facilitate the completion of the edifice, as it would shore up revenue for the organisation.

He extended the plead to state governments and corporations to invest in the project as their names would be engraved on it for life.

His words: “I want to thank members of the Nigerian Institution Surveyors and Valuers for their support in building the office and our past presidents, especially Ajayi, who was the 22nd president and did the groundbreaking of this site with the support of council.”