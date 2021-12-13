From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has admonish the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, to bring his wealth of experience to rescue Nigeria from the shackle of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s bad governance.

He has also urged him to ensure he reconciles aggrieved members who had left with a view to bringing them back to the party as they have no opportunity in the APC.

At the Interdenominational Thanksgiving Church Service and reception organised by the Benue State Government in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State Chapter, for Ayu at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, yesterday, Governor Wike noted that the new chairman has vast experiences of the country having occupied various political positions.

He, however, reminded him of the enormous task to rescue Nigeria from the evil hand of the ruling APC-led Federal Government in 2023.

Wike said: “Today is not a day to talk about APC. Today is the day to join the people of Benue State in thanking God for his mercies. Today is a day we shall be able to tell our national chairman plainly what the PDP expects from him and how we’re going to stand by him to make sure this party is rebuilt, in order to put themselves together and take over power in 2023.

“History is beckoning on you. Yes, they have said you are former minister of industry, you’re former minister of interior, you’re former minister of education, even environment. And former Senate president but you have never been saddled with the responsibility to rescue Nigeria.

“As a former minister, you were not given the opportunity to rescue Nigeria. Nigeria was not what it is now. Therefore, the battle to rescue Nigeria, the battle to change leadership in 2023 is on you.

“It is not going to be easy for you. The time for work has come and that is when we will know the experiences you have gathered, how you want to put it to use and rebuild the PDP. It is very, very important.”

The governor enjoined Ayu not to be distracted on the political ambition of party members, but rather focus on rebuilding PDP into a formidable party.

“Go, focus and rebuild the party. When once the party is rebuilt, I can assure you, you have somebody that will stand in this party, and Nigerians will vote for that person. What is important for you now is to see what you can do. Be focused, let nobody distract you.”

Governor Wike urged the chairman not listen to those who would come and tell him that governors want to hijack the party. According to him, those who adopted the tactics in the past did so to divide and rule the party.

“Your business is, if the governors are not united, unite the governors, so that they can work for interest of the party. It is very key.”

He observed the loss of confidence by Nigerians on members of the National Assembly and urged Ayu to ensure that PDP members henceforth, form a formidable team, speak with one voice as they were in time past and be the opposition party they’re supposed to be.”

Speaking further, Governor Wike stated categorically that despite the fact that he supported and voted the national chairman, he would not hesitate to speak out when he is deviating from doing that which the party expects him to do.

Governor Wike expressed happiness over the successful election that ushered in a new leadership of the party and assured the national chairman of his commitment, with other governors of the party, to ensure he succeeds in his bid to rescue Nigeria.

“I’m one of the happiest persons today, that a new leadership has emerged. I am very, very happy because I know that if we did not do this, this party would have collapsed. I’m very, very happy. And so, most of you who refused to listen that time, you have now realised that yes, changing leadership is the key for this party to win in 2023.”

In his homily titled: “Leadership predicated on God for Service and Accountability to the People”, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe, stressed the importance of thanksgiving to God in all circumstances.

He noted that the victory of Ayu was for the PDP and an invitation to serve Nigerians again and urged him not to be a dictator, but work collectively with members of the party to achieve set goals.

Other governors that attended the programme included Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the host Governor, Samuel Ortom.

