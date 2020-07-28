TONY JOHN Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged members of the State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make the Rivers judiciary the best in the country.

Governor Wike gave the charge yesterday, in Port Harcourt, when he swore in four members of the Commission.

He urged the members to work as a team and not resort to any form of infighting.

“Do not bring in ethnic sentiments into this assignment. You have to make our State the shining light in judicial matters.

“Nobody lobbied for anyone of you to be appointed. You were all chosen on merit to work for the interest of the state.

“Your role is to stabilise the judiciary and make it vibrant because without the judiciary there will be no hope for the country.

“With the composition of the Commission with statutory and non-statutory members, the state expects the best in terms of performance”, he stated.

The governor also enjoined the Commission to fill the existing vacancies in the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal.

He stated that the tenure of most boards and commissions had ended, stating that the Judicial Service Commission was reconstituted because of its importance.

Those sworn-in included, Barrister Chima Boms, Assa Moni Nwinia, Ibim Dokubo and Richard Ehie.