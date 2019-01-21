Tony John , Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the state will not allow the use of N-power personnel, as INEC ad-hoc staff during the 2019 elections.

Governor Wike expressed this view while speaking during at People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, saying that the N-power list was concocted to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC), with a view to rigging the 2019 elections.

He said: “I hear INEC wants to use N-power personnel as ad-hoc staff for the elections. This is a ploy to rig the elections.

“N-power personnel will not be allowed to serve as INEC ad-hoc staff in Rivers State. If you bring them, we will chase them away.”

Governor Wike said all Nigerians should share in the blame of allowing a man without knowledge of the economy to emerge as president of the country.

“The mass unemployment across the country is due to the emergence of Buhari. All Nigerians should share in the blame for their suffering.

“We took our future and mandate and handed over to people who don’t understand job creation,” he said.

Governor Wike charged the people to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for his understanding of the economy and ability to create jobs.

He said: “All his life, Atiku Abubakar has been involved in job creation. He is one of the highest employers of labour in Nigeria.”

Governor Wike urged the people to vote for all PDP candidates, saying that during his second term, he would construct Omerelu and Omagwa internal roads.

Rivers State PDP chairman, Felix Obuah, performed the traditional handing over of flags to PDP candidates. He appealed to the people of the area to remain steadfast.

Former governor of the state, Celestine Omehia, said Governor Wike is a true son of Ikwerre, who has transformed the state and the people are happy with him.

He said in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Governor Wike executed key projects that have improved the economy of the area.

“Wike is our son in whom we are well pleased. Ikwerre people are happy that you have kept your promises,” he said.

Omehia said Governor Wike, in his first term, executed key projects for the people of Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Nwanosike Samuel, said that the use of security agencies to rig elections in the area would not work in 2019.

The PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ikwerre/ Emohua Federal Constituency, Boniface Emerengwa, assured that the people would overwhelmingly vote for Governor Wike and other PDP candidates.