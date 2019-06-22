Tony John, Port Harcourt



Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to prevail on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to work with the state government to create the right environment for the development of the state.

Governor Wike also called for the dredging of the Rivers Port waterway to increase economic activities at the port, which would generate more employment

Speaking during the commissioning of the Port Harcourt Dockyard Liquid Waste Management treatment plant, constructed by African Circle Pollution Management Limited by the Vice President yesterday, Governor Wike regretted that the NPA has not been good neighbours to the state government.

He informed Vice President Osinbajo that the NPA entered into an agreement with Rivers government to construct the Industry Road leading to the Port facility, but the federal agency reneged on its commitment.

“I want to report the NPA to Your Excellency, the Vice President. They have not been good neighbours. We entered into an agreement to fund the construction of the Industry Road leading to the Port. The NPA reneged and the state government had to fund the project single-handedly.

“Till date, the NPA has not paid its counterpart fund for the construction of that road. All they are interested in, is to collect rents from the occupants of the Port”, he said.

The governor urged Rivers-born Executive Director of the NPA to work with other officials of the agency to actualize the dredging of Rivers Port.

“The Port here has to be dredged. Without the dredging of the waterway to this port, employment cannot be generated. I call on the Rivers son, who is an executive director in NPA, to work for the dredging of the waterway by NPA”, he said.

Governor Wike said he would support Africa Circle Pollution Management Limited to create employment opportunities for the good of Rivers people.

He thanked the company for cleaning up the environment and Rivers waterway through the facility.

In his address before commissioning the facility, Vice President Osinbajo said the project was in line with the Build Operate and Transfer Agreement between African Circle and the Federal government. He said the agreement is for a period of 20 years.

He said that Africa Circle has by the completion of the facility, executed a good part of the agreement. He said that the Federal Government will continue its partnership with Africa Circle Pollution Management Limited for the promotion of environmental protection and sanitation.

The vice president said that the commissioning was another opportunity for Nigeria to lead the way in the improvement of the environment. He added that the Federal Government’s ease of doing business policy would be diligently pursued. He also noted that the dredging of Warri Port was on course with a railway line into the hinterland.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari, said Federal government would give the company the necessary support in the spirit of ease of doing business policy.

Former Ogun state governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, said that the facility will collect oil waste and transform them into meaningful by-product. He said that the company had invested $8 million in setting up the company, which will help to clean up the maritime industry.

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), said that the company is a necessary addition to the maritime sector. The commissioning of the plant was witnessed by captains of industry and top government officials.