From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to be professional in carrying out their duties to ensure a safe and secured nation.

Governor Wike stated this at the foundation-laying ceremony of Skill Acquisition Centre by the President of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, at the Igwuruta Divisional Headquarters in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, observed that Nigeria needs men and women of the police and military to display professionalism in the discharge of their duties without regard to politics, ethnicity or creed.

Addressing the President of POWA, who is also the wife of the Inspector General of Police, the governor said: “We thank your husband, the Inspector General of Police through you. So far, he has tried to be professional in the discharge of his duties. That is what Nigeria needs.

“I urge you to tell him to continue to strive to do so because it is the right way to go. He should remain steadfast and discharge his duties as a professional police officer. You can see that because he is doing his work professionally; it is rubbing off on our police officers in the state.

“Our Commissioner of Police is performing very professionally, and you can see the result in the security of Rivers State. At least, every resident of the state can attest to the good security in the state.

