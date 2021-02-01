From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, described the late Pa Arthur Okowa, father of Governor Ifeanyi of Delta, as a man of great substance who left a marvellous legacy.

Wike stated this when he led a delegation from Rivers on a condolence visit to Okowa at the Government House, Asaba.

He said he was in Delta to commiserate with the Okowa family, the government and people of Delta over the loss of the patriarch of the Okowa family and the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere.

He said Okowa remained a great friend and colleague he had utmost respect for and as such, must identify with him on the loss of his father.

“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, we are here to condole with you on the death of your father and the majority leader of the Delta State House of Assembly.

“When I heard of the tragic incidents of the loss of your father and the majority leader, I was shocked. It is most unfortunate; even if your father lived to a good old age, nobody would want to lose his father because as a father, the kind of advice and the things he will tell you, nobody will say it to you.

“And, as it is today, you have lost that kind of fatherly advice you normally get from your father. I know how painful it is and whatever affects you affects Delta State and also affects Rivers.

“God gives and God takes; it doesn’t matter how we feel about it. It has happened but one thing you must know is that wherever your father is, he must be very happy about the legacies he has left behind.

“We have come here to comfort you and tell you that we are with you in prayers throughout these trying times,’’ Wike said.

Similarly, the immediate past governor of the state, Emmanuel Uduaghan and wife, Roli, visited the Okowas at the Government House, Asaba.

Uduaghan said Pa Okowa had been a father to him and many people for many years and told the Okowas to see the passing of their father as one tough time that must pass by.

“I am here, first, as Uduaghan family and as the immediate past governor, to pay our condolence on the death of Pa Okowa.

“Pa Okowa was not just a father of People’s Democratic Party but was first a father of GDM for those of us who know his history far back.

“He had been our father for quite some time; age wise, we wouldn’t say he didn’t live long enough. He lived for 88 years and that’s quite remarkable in these times where you talk to someone last week and this week he’s gone.

“No matter how old he was, his death is still painful and we cannot question God because God cannot keep him forever with us.

“We know while he was alive, he contributed a lot in several areas. As a parent, it’s not easy to bring up somebody to become governor of a state, especially a state like Delta.

“It’s part of your upbringing that gave you the leverage to hold various positions in government, especially becoming the governor of the state. So, we first of all thank him as a parent, as a teacher and as a politician which he was until he died.

“We know you will miss his wise counsel; for us he left behind, it’s our prayer God will keep us alive, grant us good health and keep us to the age he lived.

“I know these are tough times but I know both of you to be tough people and as the saying goes, tough times don’t last, tough people do,” he said.

Service Commanders of Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigeira Air Force from their formations in Warri, Air Commodore Augustine Vunombagai, Commander 371 Nigerian Air Force Detachment, Warri; Commodore Semiu Adepegba, NNS Delta and Colonel Sani Ahmed, Commander, Sector One, Operation Delta Safe, also visited the governor.

Vunombagai, who spoke on behalf of the commanders, said they were in Asaba to condole with the governor and his family.

Chief Judge, Marshal Umukoro, who also led a delegation of judges to condole with the governor and his family, said: “We are here as your brothers, your friends but more importantly, as a body of judges constituting the third tier of government in the state.

“Your father has led a very distinguished life and the name Okowa is a great brand which must be protected.

“Owa has turned into an urban centre because of the development carried out there, courtesy of your father.

“He was a man who stood his ground in spite of several entreaties to influence you as governor.”

In his response, Okowa thanked Wike and his delegation for the visit, and said his family was encouraged by the visit of several friends and well wishers, including the Uduaghans, the judges and the service commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force, adding that his father was a father to many.

He also used the opportunity to appreciate the judges for their contributions to the peace and security of the state.

“As for the majority leader, his death is very painful. Before he was moved to the intensive care unit, he asked me to pray for him and I did pray for him. He was full of life and quite a very dependable person. We give God praise and thank Him for everything that has happened,” Okowa said.