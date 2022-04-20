From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has enjoined members of the National Working Committee (NWC ) to avoid the mistake of conducting the forthcoming national convention and primary to favour any particular person or group.

He also charged them to expect litigations, never undermine them, but work hard either to vacate them or reconcile all aggrieved persons.

He stated this while speaking to members of the NWC at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday.

“As opposition party, we cannot afford to allow people to say this election (convention) is not credible and transparent. I plead again, we must not make the mistakes of putting people in the convention committee who are obviously supporting A, B or C. If we do that, then, some of us will challenge it. It is good you do what everybody will be happy with. You should do a better convention now.”

Wike described himself as a true party person who should be encouraged to lead the PDP as its flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election.

He stated that Nigerians are watching to see who the PDP would present as flag bearer with the capacity to deliver them and the country from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Today, terrorists and bandits have taken over the entire country. It is no longer Yobe and Borno States alone. It is now in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). So, Nigerians are really tired. But again, they are waiting to see who we are going to present, what is the track record of that person. Not those that you will give the ticket to, then tomorrow if they fail, you won’t see them again in the party. Or if you don’t give them the ticket, they will begin to work for the ruling party. I believe that I’m a true party person that should be encouraged to lead the party.”

Wike maintained that he understood the modus oparandi of the APC and if given the PDP ticket could confidently withstand the ruling party and win the 2023 presidential election.

He said his confidence stemmed from the fact that he had showed leadership in addressing the security challenge in Rivers State by providing requisite equipment and welfare that served as motivation for security personnel.

“Everybody in this country knows me, and my views of national issues. Nobody can say I don’t know whether Wike will do this or Wike will not do that. Everybody should know me very well that when I see issues, I said this is my view, because I am not going to run away from things going bad.”

Speaking further, Wike said he is the kind of a leader who would continue to consult with the party, and seek its view on what government intends to do as a way of achieving proper integration.

“That is the way to achieve synergy between the party and the government, including the National Assembly members, members of the board of trustees and the national working committee. It is not where the government will roll out programmes without the party leadership being involved. That way the party will not be in position to defend what government is doing.”

The governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, who accompanied Wike, said the 2023 presidential election would not be the usual presidential contest the country had witnessed in the past.

“It has become existential; it has become about the future of our children, and, therefore, everybody must throw in everything. The two most important requirement as we move forward is competence and acceptability.”