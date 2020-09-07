Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lauded the Bauchi State Government for defying the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to provide critical infrastructure for the people.

Speaking at the symbolic flag-off of the construction of two roads within Bauchi town, Governor Wike said the four kilometer Bauchi Township Road and 2.6-kilometre road in Bununu town, would attract development to that part of the state.

He said that Bauchi people are happier as they have seen the optimal use of their mandate by a governor who has not relented in working for their general good.

“He has built roads in the three senatorial districts. I watch him on television flagging off more roads that will attract more development. He demolished his father’s house that he inherited because of a road project. That is how to know somebody who has the good of his people at heart.

“This road will be used by everybody, despite their political party affiliation. He is also a man who is not selfish. I implore all of you to continue to support your governor. If he was not doing well, I will not come here,” he said.

Wike also lauded Governor Bala Mohammed for improving the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile of the state.

“What is important in life is that when people have given you an opportunity to contribute and to serve them, utilise it well. Senator Bala Mohammed since 2019 when he was elected as governor of Bauchi State, has not wasted the opportunity. In spite of COVID-19, he is still executing projects, and developing infrastructure without excuse.”