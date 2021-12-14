From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has appealed to various communities in the state to support the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike said when communities support government, they attract more development projects that are better than cash gifts.

The governor made the statement to appreciate the support given by the people of Rumueme community to the ruling party in Rivers.

Speaking at the inauguration of Tombia Road Extension in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area that was performed by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor Wike said the project was another fulfillment of promise made to them.

He said: “One of the communities that have always supported People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the Rumueme community. It is a community that when they say they’re with you, they’re with you.

“And to God be the glory, they have seen the fruit for supporting PDP. The Law School is in Rumueme community. What support can you need; facilities can bring out the name of a community.

“If the Nigerian Law School opens tomorrow, Rumueme will be household name in the entire Nigeria. It is not only money that you get and you think you’ve gotten dividend. But the name alone that so and so institution, or establishment is in your community, money cannot buy it.”

Governor Wike said he had often reiterated the need for people to understand that government is not only about making promises, but also includes a commitment to fulfilling those promises.

He explained that the best way to ensure that those promises are fulfilled is to hold politicians accountable to what they say and do.

Wike said this would ensure that such politicians do not turn around later to offer excuses for their failure in keeping the promises they made when another opportunity pushes them to come seeking fresh political support.

He expressed: “Not tomorrow, you forget and somebody will come and tell you, you know we made mistakes, but now we are ready to correct the mistakes. Tell them, there is nothing to correct again.

“The party we know that has told us yesterday, that they’re going to do this, they have done it. So, we want to continue to remain with that party that made promises to us and fulfilled those promises.”

Performing the inauguration, Ugwuanyi noted that the strategic and high utility road is at the heart of Port Harcourt metropolis.

He said the road will significantly reduce commute time and make life more meaningful for road users.

Ugwuanyi said: “I recall that on the 5th day of January, 2021, I had the occasion to be with you on a similar invitation to commission the then new dualised Saakpenwa-Bori Road that serves Ogoni heartland.

“It was a fulfilling experience and I returned to the coal city state with good tidings of exciting progress and great hope for infrastructural development in Rivers State, the treasure based of the nation.

“Today’s experience evidences a quantum leap in the infrastructural development of this great state and I dare say that my brother, the governor of Rivers State is truly Mr. Project.”

Speaking further, Ugwuanyi said Governor Wike is a veritable source of pride to the PDP, and represents the best of the best in project implementation.

According to the Enugu State governor, Wike inspires great choice and confidence in the nation’s constitution and democracy.

State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said prior to the reconstruction and dualization of the Tombia Extension Road, it was a 6.5 metre wide single carriageway with open drains, no sidewalks and no street lights.

He stated that the road is a dual carriageway, 7.3 metre wide headed in either direction, separated by a 0.75m wide median, with covered drains and walkways on either side.

He pointed out that on the whole, a total project width of 18.35m is seen that is beautifully adorned with street lighting.

