Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday inspected ongoing projects, urging the contractors to ensure that they complete their work on schedule.

Accompanied by the Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Governor Wike inspected the ongoing construction of hostels at the newly established Real Madrid Academy. He also inspected road projects in the Phase 11 of the New Government Reserved Area in Port Harcourt.

The governor who defied the rains during the inspection, elicited commitment from the contractors that they will work within approved specifications. It will be recalled that Governor Wike assured Rivers people that his second term projects delivery will surpass that of his first term.