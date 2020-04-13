TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration would continue to work towards keeping state safe in line with his constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property.

Wike made the declaration yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during the presentation of the recent achievements of Operation Sting by the State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura.

He commended security agencies in the State for working with Rivers Government to check the activities of criminals.

He said: “I have made a vow that Rivers State must be safe. We must be safe. Our people must be safe. It is a duty we are committed to carry out. We have no excuses to give, but to keep Rivers State”. governor said that as the State Government fights to protect Rivers people from coronavirus, it would not relent in ensuring the security of lives and property.

Wike urged the media to also focus on the successes of the State Security Council in the area of securing lives in the state. He said that bursting the kidnap syndicate was a major achievement by Operation Sting.

He said: “Coronavirus is a serious war. Then add this to the fight against insecurity and you understand that it is not easy for us. But, we shall continue to work for the security and safety of our people.

“We don’t want anyone to politicise the issue of security. We also don’t want anyone to politicise the fight against coronavirus”, he stressed.

Governor Wike said that the weapons recovered by the police during their operation can dislodge Port Harcourt City.

He wondered what the criminals were doing with sub-machine gun and rocket grenade launchers.

He said that operatives of Operation Sting were on the heels of a notorious Isiokpo kidnapper, who will soon be apprehended and prosecuted.

“We give God the glory for keeping us safe in Rivers State even as we battle this coronavirus pandemic. Rivers State Government is working to keep our people safe. You, some criminals want to make the State insecure,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Dandaura, commended the Rivers Governor for his logistical support that has boosted the security outfit to achieve notable success.

He said that the Operation Sting initiated by Governor Wike has sanitised crime-prone East West Road, the Elele-Owerri Road and the Ogoni axis of the East West Road, making the state safer for residents and visitors.

The Police boss assured that the security agencies would continue to work hard to protect lives and property in the state.

Dandaura said that the State Police Command recovered the arms from Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, following credible intelligence. He said that the kidnap syndicate hid the arms underground in the forest.