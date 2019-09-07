Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration plans to develop the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park into a major global tourist attraction.

Addressing journalists yesterday after inspecting the park completed by his administration, Governor Wike said that key facilities are being developed to improve the quality of experience at the park. He described the new cinema constructed within the park as a five-star facility that raises the standard of entertainment available to people in the Niger Delta.

“This cinema is about the best in the country,” he said. “It will offer first class entertainment to the people of the region and beyond. Instead of going to Dubai for relaxation and tourism, you come over to Port Harcourt to enjoy the pleasure of this park.” He emphasised that his government will continue to develop new facilities that will complement existing structures within the park. The governor said that the new cinema would be thrown open to the public after the official opening on September 11, 2019.

He added that his administration is determined to ensure that the beauty of Port Harcourt is restored and made a major tourism destination in the country. He expressed happiness that sanity is returning to the streets of Port Harcourt, with the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks doing a splendid job. He also inspected ongoing projects in GRA and other parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, adding that his administration will roll out several projects to mark the first one hundred days of his second term.