Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Church to sanction members who are involved in electoral malpractice.

Addressing the Third Session of the 8th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North at Saint Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Governor Wike said clerics should never be associated with illegal political activities.

“How do you imagine a cleric hijacking ballot boxes? When we say Christians should participate in politics, it is not for them to do illegal things.

“The Church should discipline members who are involved in electoral malpractice. This will deter others planning to do the same,” he said.

He reiterated his call for Christians to be involved in active politics to stop the emergence of unqualified leaders in the country.

The governor said the bad economy that has crippled the country at the federal level is due to the fact that unqualified people are controlling that level of government.

While commending the creativity of the diocese for investing in productive ventures, Wike announced support for the church projects.

In a sermon, Anglican Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Rt. Rev. Henry Okeke, said Christians must use their positions to propagate the gospel and improve the lives of others.

He warned Christian leaders never to bow to pressure and intimidation, as they have a duty to help in defending the faith from the forces of darkness.

The cleric said Christian leaders, who find themselves in governance, civil service and business, should use their positions to defend the future of their communities.