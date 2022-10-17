The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party deepened on Monday as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the party to apologise to Nigerians over an alleged divisive comment by the party’s Presidential standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike spoke at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area shortly after arriving from his short trip to Spain.

The Rivers State Governor had jetted out to Spain with his counterparts; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Recall that Atiku was quoted as saying, “I know the whole of this country. I have built bridges across this country.

“I think what an average northerner needs, is somebody who is from the north, who also understands the other parts of Nigeria, and who has been able to build bridges across the rest of the country. This is what the northerner needs.