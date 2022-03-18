From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said there is greater gain communities can derive when they notify the State government of any dispute they might have with oil companies operating in their areas.

Governor Wike observed that most communities take to voilence and think it is the best way for them to get what they want from any company.

The Rivers State governor stated this when members of the Ogba Traditional Council and stakeholders formally introduced His Eminence, Nwachukwu Obuoha Nnam-Obi, III, Oba of Ogbaland, to the governor at

Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

Governor Wike stated that the State government will no longer tolerate a situation where communities would block roads, stop operations of companies and think government will intervene on their behalf.

He insisted that communities must at all times first report their grievances to the state government and not resort to taking laws into their hands.

Wike said: “It is not when you go and blow up oil pipelines or gas pipelines that you get what you want to get. No community can do it alone.

“There is nothing wrong with you liaisoning with government to make sure companies fulfil their promises and whatever is provided in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). You need government to give you support.”

Governor Wike said the support the state government could give should first be sought by the community, which would enable them not to take the laws in their hands.

He pointed out that any community that engages in avoidable violent protests against any company can also not use such to intimidate government because they would be left to their fate.

“Because if you recongnise the government, the first thing you will do is to let government know that these are your grievances against the companies operating in your domain.

“It shouldn’t be to just go and take the action and say government will come. I will not come. But, you get the support if you don’t take the laws in your hands.”

Governor Wike advised the new Oba of Ogbaland to recongnise the enormous challenge that comes with superintending over a large ethnic group in the State.

The governor urged him to walk in the footsteps of his late father who, when he reigned, consulted with government regularly, carried his traditional office with dignity and was respected across the country.

Governor Wike also charged the new Oba to be a man of peace, exude intelligence like his late father and make sure that Ogba people live in peace.

“I hope you will continue that way. Your business is the interest of your people and make sure that your communities are in peace.”

Governor Wike also directed the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof. Zacchaus Adangor, and the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Soni Ejekwu, to issue certificate of recognition and staff of office to the new Oba of Ogbaland as a first class traditional ruler.

In introducing the Oba of Ogbaland to Governor Wike, the Prime Minister of Ogbaland, Louis Ajie, said they consulted widely and found a trustworthy, honest man with impeccable character as their Oba.

Expressing the gratitude of the Ogba people, the Oba of Ogbaland, Nwachukwu Nnam- Obi III, thanked Governor Wike for the pronouncement to recognise him on the throne.

The Oba also acknowledged and thanked Governor Wike for the various development projects executed in Ogbaland and restoration of peace particularly in Omoku.

“We want to thank you for the peace we enjoy in our area. We will recall that a while ago, it was turbulent, it was difficult for people to lie down and sleep. But, today, peace has returned and the very essence of the place has returned. We are not unmindful of the effort you made, the architecture you put in place. In deed, we don’t know how to say thank you properly.”