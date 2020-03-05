Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, warned his new commissioners to desist from projecting their respective ethnic interests as they assumed work.

Governor Wike gave the warning during the swearing-in of nine commissioners, whose appointments were confirmed by the House of Assembly, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He advised those with ethnic political interests to resign, saying their appointments were not based on ethnic nationality.

“Your appointment was not on the premise of ethnicity. If you want to play the ethnic card, please resign.

“Don’t use my administration to be an ethnic superstar. You are appointed to serve Rivers people, not a particular ethnic group,” he said.

Wike further said the appointment was not a compensation for electoral contributions, but a call to diligently serve Rivers.

“It is regrettable that some people see appointment as patronage or compensation for electoral contributions. That is not true.

“You are appointed to serve the state. Those of you who are returning are no longer learning the processes. You know what I expect,” he said.

The governor said the membership of the Rivers State Executive Council was basically to enhance the development of the state.

He further said his administration remains committed to work as if it was his first term.

He said: “Work with us to achieve. This is my second term and we are working as if it is our first term, because of my love for Rivers State.

“There are other governors that are no longer executing projects because they are in their second term. They are politicking while we are focused on the development of Rivers State.

“We are working because Rivers people gave us the mandate to work.”

He further urged the new commissioners to reach out to their people and stop the lies against the administration.