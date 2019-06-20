Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned Chief Appolus Chu to stop speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, as he is not a government recognised traditional ruler.

Wike also warned him to stop parading himself as the One-eh, Eta Ogale in Eleme Local Government Area.

Speaking during a meeting with the traditional rulers of Eleme Local Government Area, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said a government-recognised traditional ruler could not be deposed without the involvement of the state government.

“It is illegal to remove a traditional ruler recognised by the state government. Government must be in the know before a government-recognised traditional ruler is removed.

“The Official Gazette Number 8, May 26, 2015, Volume 51, Traditional Rulers recognised by Government. One-Eh Ogale is Godwin Bebee Okpabi.

“Bebee did not support me, but I am doing this because of the law. Therefore, you cannot on your own remove a government-recognised traditional ruler. Let’s not do what will cause crisis in Eleme Local Government Area,” he said.

Governor Wike said he has asked the chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers to formally protest to the National Council of Traditional Rulers on the issue.

He said if any community wants to depose a government-recognised traditional ruler, it must follow the laid down procedures.

“If the people of Ogale no longer want this man as a chief, they should take the right steps as provided by the law,” he said.

On the construction of the Eleme-Oyigbo Road, Governor Wike called on the chairman and traditional rulers of the area to ensure the youths cooperate with the contractor to deliver the project without hindrance.

He also charged traditional rulers to ensure they promote security in the kingdoms to avoid sanction.

Chief Appolus Chu described himself as a peaceful man, saying he would comply with the directive of the governor.

Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja, urged Chu to toe the right path. He said government would recognise him when it gets to his turn. The acting King of Eleme, Philip Odele, said the people would get things right at the end of the day.

Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Philip Okparaji, thanked Governor Wike for intervening in the issue for the good of Eleme people.

Service commanders in the state attended the meeting alongside top officials of Rivers government.