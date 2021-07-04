From Tony John, Port Harcourt

After 150 years of its existence, ancient Opobo kingdom, an island in Rivers State, can now be accessed by road, following the inauguration of a section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity road by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The mood in the ancient and historic kingdom of King Jaja of Opobo yesterday was euphoric, as an ecstatic crowd thronged the road and cheered Governor Wike for connecting the island by road to the mainland of the state.

Governor Wike, while addressing the ecstatic crowd of Opobo, Nkoro, Ogoni, and Andoni indigenes at Opobo New Layout, said the completion of the road and its inauguration was a dream come through for the people of the area and his administration.

Also, the governor said Nigeria would be better off living in unity than when divided.

Governor Wike said he felt happy to have fulfilled his 2014 campaign promise to Opobo people. He expressed appreciation to the administration of Dr. Peter Odili for conceiving the Unity Road project.

According to Governor Wike, without the foresight of Dr. Odili, it would have been difficult for his administration to complete the Opobo axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.

