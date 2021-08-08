From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, were among the dignitaries who attended the funeral of Sir Fidelis Odili at Ndoni.

The late Fidelis Odili, the Nzeobi of Ndoni, who passed on at 82, was the elder brother of Sir (Dr.) Peter Odili, former Rivers State governor.

The funeral service was held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ndoni in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

In his homily, the Chaplain of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Reverend Monsignor Pius Kii, who spoke on the topic: “Grieving, thankful and hopeful,” said family, friends, dignitaries who attended the funeral were grieved because they would miss the generosity of the late Odili.

Monsignor Kii noted that all who came in contact with the deceased during his sojourn on earth would forever be thankful to God for the privilege to have encountered a man, whose generosity and hospitality could not be contradicted.

In his remarks, the Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Camillus Etokudoh, urged the Odili family to take solace in the legacy the deceased left behind.

The bishop, who was represented by the Auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Patrick Eluke, explained that the late Odili lived a good, purposeful and fruitful life, worthy of emulation.

He also used the occasion to commend Governor Wike for the donation of N50 million to the church last week.

