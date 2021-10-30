From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Secretary to the State Government of Rivers State, Tammy Danagogo, has affirmed that Governor Nyesom Wike will not abandon any project, in fulfilment of the NEW Rivers Vision Development Blueprint for the state.

The SSG anchored his submission on the experience, competence, and courage of Governor Wike in implementing the principles of good governance and his determination to leave behind a worthy legacy for future generations.

He made this assertion when members of the Ikwerre (Iwhuruohna) Journalistic Forum visited him to appreciate public officials, who are working and supporting the success story of Governor Wike.

Danagogo further assured them that Governor Wike would not leave any debt behind for the next administration.

He said: “Governor Wike I know will not leave behind abandoned projects, and he will not leave debts. He is doing a lot of projects, but all will be finished before the end of his tenure. This is because he is experienced in governance, and he has the capacity and courage to do what is right. All projects are cash-backed and will be completed.

“The Trans-Kalabari Road, for instance, has five segments. The governor has awarded the first segment with N14 billion set aside for completion of the segment. As such, the contractor does not have any excuses other than to deliver the project at the set time.

“This strategy was successfully implemented in the Saakpenwaa Bori-Kono Road. The next phase of the road, the Bori-Kono section, is also now under construction. Anyone projecting the failure of the Trans-Kalabari Road is an enemy of our progress.

“Following the kidnap of one of the expatriates working with the contracting firm on the Trans-Kalabari Road, the deputy governor met with political and traditional stakeholders of Kalabari extraction, to ensure all community members work towards the release of the worker. We thank God for the release of the worker.”

The SSG urged the journalists to stay united and work beyond the borders of ethnic segregation to enjoy a truly prosperous state.

He stated that nepotism or tribalism is a veritable way to prevent the progress that Rivers people will enjoy.

“I believe in the unity of humanity and all ethnic nationalities. Once God has placed you in a position, irrespective of your ethnic nationality, you must understand the reason God placed you there and you have to make the best out of that together. The day we begin to draw lines across tribes, we begin to retrogress as a people.

