From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Rivers State governor and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, yesterday, wooed delegates from Kaduna State to support his candidacy in the party’s upcoming primary.

The Rivers governor who was at the Kaduna State Secretariat of the party, said the party needed someone like him as its flag bearer to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and rescue the country from the mess it found itself under the party.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He pleaded with delegates from the state to rally round him and deliver 80 per cent of their votes to him. He said he was in Kaduna to plead that 60 out of the 78 delegates from the state should vote for him, while the rest 18 could be shared among other aspirants.

He lamented the insecurity in the state due to the activities of terrorists and bandits and donated N200million to victims of banditry and violent clashes in the state through the party.

He promised that insecurity would will be a thing of the past when if he is elected the president of the country.

“ I am here today to say that this country needs rescue, we came here to say we must not take sentiments to the 2023 election, we came here to tell you that what PDP requires now is to get somebody who is courageous, who can withstand the APC and win election in 2023. I am not here to tell you that am just a mere presidential aspirant, I want to win the election if you give me the ticket on 29 and 30 May 2022.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He specifically decried the worsening insecurity in Kaduna State saying the APC government had afield to protect the people.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“It is no longer story the situation our country has found itself under APC. For example, the state we are today, Kaduna use to be one of the most peaceful states, people travelled freely, no leader in the north will say he does not have house in Kaduna State, people can leave Abuja 10 pm and come to Kaduna, when I was minister I came by road, but today what is happening, Kaduna has lost its glory and it is because of the inefficiency of those in the government.

“Now and then, people are attacked, kidnapped, we cannot continue with this, there arel military formations in the state, yet it is still attacked, whether you are on the road, at home, you are being attacked, kidnapped. Insecurity does not know wether you are Muslim or not, hunger and poverty do not know same… when you cannot protect lives and property, there is no more governance,” Wike said.

Former governor of the Kaduna State and one-time national caretaker chairman of PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, said he would have made Governor Wike president if he had the power due to his contribution to the survival of the party during its trying moments.

“I did not anticipate the enormous gesture you announced for the displaced and those affected by violence and banditry in Kaduna. We are positively shocked by the huge donation you have done to the state of N200million to help the victims of banditry.”