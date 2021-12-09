Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has said continuation of projects commissioning and flag off of new projects by the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s administration is harvest of great things for Rivers people.

He said the avalanche of infrastructural development witnessed in the State was a pointer to Governor Wike’s prudent management of resources of the State.

“What that tells us is that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is managing the resources of the State very well. He is not here for personal angradizement. Whatever resources of the State he gets is plowed back into executing people oriented projects,” he said.

Nsirim was speaking during an inspection of some of the projects billed for the next phase of commissioning in PortHarcourt, today, 8/12/2021.

He said Governor Wike was able to record the numerous achievements because he had the vision to transform the State through the NEW Rivers vision blueprint before he became Governor in 2015.

“Inside that blueprint you will find infrastructural development as a major plank of this administration. And beyond the vision you have a man who is committed and dedicated to leave behind a worthy legacy.

“Again, you find in him selflessness, that passion to ensure that the people who gave him the mandate enjoyed the dividends of democracy,” he said.

He said the projects of Governor Wike have attracted numerous awards most recently, the DAAR award of the man of the year, emphasising that Governor Wike has proven that he is capable of leading Nigeria to greater heights.

