TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Onugbom Onuoha, the Special Adviser to the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Lands and Survey, has been kidnapped by gunmen around Wimpy axis of Ada-George road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the armed men trailed Onuoha, to his hotel, along Ada-George, where they shot sporadically before taking him away at gunpoint.

An eye witness said the attackers whisked their victim away even with four of his security personnel present.

The media aide to Onuoha who confirmed the kidnap incident to journalists, said no contact had been established between the family of the victim and kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the abduction incident.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the kidnappers were dressed in military uniform.

Omoni said the bandits “stormed a certain hotel on Ada George Road, Port Harcourt and kidnapped the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands and Survey.

“This is unfortunate, and as a command, we are touched by this development and will go all out to ensure his speedy and timely release.”

According to Omoni, the state Commissioner of Police, Unman Belel, has given a marching order to all the tactical units, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Monitoring Unit to work round the clock and ensure that the victim is released in a record time.

He added: “Contacts have been made with sister security agencies and other security stakeholders in this direction.

“The command wishes to appeal to members of the public, to avail us with useful information that can lead to his unconditional release.

“The public is hereby assured that there is no cause for alarm as the already-existing peace in the State will be sustained,” PPRO assured.