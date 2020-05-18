Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

Wike described Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional, who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.

The confirmation of Nwakaudu’s death was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

The statement said Nwakaudu died yesterday (Sunday), at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital during a brief illness.