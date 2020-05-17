TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

Wike described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional, who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.

The confirmation of Nwakaudu’s passage was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

The statement said Nwakaudu died yesterday (Sunday), at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.

The governor, on behalf of his family, the government and people of the State, has condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed God to grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the great loss.