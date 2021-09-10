From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Secretary to Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said Governor Nyesom Wike’s effort at building a prosperous State is yielding a veritable, positive and rewarding effect on the people.

Speaking during the Central Planning Committee meeting in preparation for October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day Celebration in Port Harcourt, Danagogo said Governor Wike’s approach to good governance was pragmatic, strategic, effective and timely, which necessitates a commensurate dignified independence celebrations.

He said: “No society can boast of having achieved development if a large percentage of her infrastructure is comatose. Infrastructural development is critical to achieving human capital development and the economic impact that it has on nation building cannot be over emphasized. This is why the governor is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this.

“The Governor of Rivers State will continue to set the pace for what is right for our state and country, he stressed.

The SSG enjoined members of the Central Planning Committee not to take their responsibilities, in organising a memorable ceremony in the State, for granted.

He regretted that young students will not participate in the 2021 independence anniversary parade because of COVID-19 protocols.

He, however, assured that the committee will come up with activities that would make the state proud.

