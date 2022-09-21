From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, “Ayu-must-go” team in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has pulled out of the Campaign Council of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Daily Sun gathered that the team’s decision was the outcome of the meeting they held at the private residence of Governor Wike in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, early morning on Wednesday.

It was also gathered that members of the team vowed not to partake in Atiku’s campaign activities pending the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Members of the team, who are sympathetic to the Rivers governor maintained that there would be no deal with Atiku until Ayu resigns and allow an acting chairman from the South lead the campaign of Atiku.

It was further learnt that the aggrieved party stalwarts comprising founding members of the party, sitting governors, former ministers and other leaders of the party made their position known in a resolution read by a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Olabode George.

They maintained that their position was not negotiable as the chairmanship of Ayu undermined the unity and constitution of the party.

Reading the resolution, George said they were deeply concerned about the division in the PDP despite the party’s age-long internal mechanism designed to guarantee inclusiveness.

“We resolve that we are deeply concerned by the division in our party. We are aware that over the years our party has developed conflict resolution mechanisms that guarantee inclusiveness. The published presidential campaign council list translates to putting the cat before the horse. The pertinent issue remains the resolution of the leadership.

“Senator Iyorchia Ayu must resign as the National Chairman of the party for an Acting Chairman of Southern Nigerian extraction to emerge and lead the party on the national campaign.

“Consequently, we resolve not to participate in the campaign council in whatever capacity until the resignation of Dr Iyorchia Ayu.”

They further accused Ayu of compromising the May 28 and 29 presidential primary of the party through his conduct.

A former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang, likened Ayu to a bad referee, who assisted one side to score a goal during a football match and later blew the whistle

“For a National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to go and embrace Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tanbuwal, calling him the heronof the convention meant that there was a private arrangement that was done with Tambuwal to shortchange other contestants including Governor Wike,” Jang said.

“Here was a referee, who helped one of his sides to score a goal and then blew the whistle. This is not what we formed the PDP to do for Nigerians. Therefore, we unequivocally ask that Ayu must step down.”

They said their support for Wike was neither because he lost the presidential primary not because he was not chosen as the Vice-presidential running mate but because of equity and justice in the party.

A former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, said if the party intended to restructure Nigeria it should have the courage to restructure itself.

“You cannot build on a faulty foundation. This call for the chairman to step down or resign is not because any of us is aggrieved but because we believe it is important to ensure a a just, fair, principled and constitutional structure for the party. If we want to restructure Nigeria, we should have the courage to restructure our party.”

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde said: “We hope that the powers that be listen to the voice of reason and do the needful.”