From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The member representing Khana/Gokana federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, has said Governor Nyesom Wike has demystified the challenges of the Office of Governor in few years in office by achieving more than expected on assumption of office in 2015.

Dekor declared this yesterday, after a critical assessment of the quality projects commissioned across the State by the Wike administration.

He said the visionary leadership of the governor has turned the state into one stop shop of massive infrastructural developments.

According to the Ogoni-born politician, notwithstanding the impression anyone has about Wike, no one would reasonably deny the governor his rightful place in the annals of the political history of the state.

Dekor said the governor’s legacies have stood him out among his peers and would remain a living testimony to posterity that “there was once a leader in the state, who changed the leadership narratives of Rivers State”.

He said: “That the flyover bridges that used to be only mentioned in budget proposals by previous administrations, have been transformed into visible and usable projects. It sounds like magic which only a man of Wike’s political stature could dare. I commend his courage and bravery, vision and administrative sagacity”.

The federal lawmaker enjoined his constituents and Rivers people generally, irrespective of political leanings, to rally round the governor and encourage him to do more while his tenure lasts.

Dekor observed that the avalanche of road projects being commissioned around the state has finally silenced the governor’s critics, who accused him of concentrating his development efforts only in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

He declared: “What happened was that the massive flyovers being constructed at strategic points in the state capital, which were not thought possible before now, drew the people’s attention from the ongoing road projects in the rural areas until they were due for commissioning.

“We thank His Excellency for his understanding and wisdom which has greatly paid off, as most of those criticisms were meant to divert his attention. But, he ignored them to prove he is wiser and more politically mature. Today, all of us are the beneficiaries to the glory of God”.