From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Member representing Khana/Gokana federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, has said Governor Nyesom Wike has demystified the challenges of the office of governor in his few years in office by achieving more than expected since his assumption of office in 2015.

Dekor declared this yesterday, after an assessment of projects commissioned across the state by the Wike administration.

He said the visionary leadership of the governor had turned the state into one-stop-shop of massive infrastructural developments.

According to the Ogoni-born politician, notwithstanding the impression anyone has about Wike, no one would reasonably deny the governor his rightful place in the annals of the political history of the state.

Dekor said the governor’s legacies have stood him out among his peers and would remain a living testimony to posterity that “there was once a leader in the state, who changed the leadership narratives of Rivers State.”

He said: “That the flyover bridges that used to be only mentioned in budget proposals by previous administrations, have been transformed into visible and usable projects, sounds like magic which only a man of Wike’s political stature could dare. I commend his courage and bravery, vision and administrative sagacity.”

The federal lawmaker enjoined his constituents and Rivers people generally, irrespective of political leanings, to rally round the governor and encourage him to do more while his tenure lasts.

Dekor observed that the avalanche of road projects being commissioned around the state had finally silenced the governor’s critics, who accused him of concentrating his development efforts only in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas.