From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, said the N16.6 billion approved by Governor Nyesom Wike, for the upgrade of the Rivers State University (RSU), will open the frontiers of the Ivory tower for the educational up-liftment of the state.

Obuah noted that with the approved fund, the State University is positioned functionally to establish the three campuses of the institution in Ahoada, Emuoha and Etche local government areas.

He said governor Wike, by this gesture, has not only matched his words with action about the priority of his administration in education, but, also, launched the state’s educational system on the path of advancement, in line with international standards for the benefit of Rivers people.

He expressed optimism that Wike’s vision for the university would yield the expected results and enjoined relevant authorities and stakeholders to key into the governor programme for the overall development of the state.

The RIWAMA boss described education as the master key for progress in other sectors of the economy.

He said: “What the governor has done is an uncommon feat which we had been yearning for, for a very long time to no avail. Now that God has given us a leader who has the wisdom, interest and political will to ensure our state and our people join other advanced societies in technological advancement through quality education for our children here at home, we must not let the opportunity slip.”

Our collective wish and prayer should be more wisdom, strength and life for His Excellency, for more of what he has been doing in all sectors of our state economy, which have endeared him to many across the globe.

“I think the best appreciation to him is to key into this vision and make best use of the opportunities for the benefit of our people.”