From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has presented the 2021 budget estimate of N448 billion before the House of Assembly for approval

It was christened, ‘Budget of Recovery and Consolidation’.

The budget, which represents over 20 percent increase of the 2020 appropriation bill, has a capital expenditure of N305 billion, while the recurrent expenditure is pegged at N142 billion.

Governor Wike said N82.987 billion was earmarked for completion of ongoing projects and execution of new projects.

The construction of Trans-Kalabari and Opobo internal roads were some of the road projects captured in the 2021 appropriation.

The education sector gulped N30 billion, healthcare was allocated N25.728 billion, while N16.107 billion was earmarked for agricultural development.

The governor further said N13.8 billion was earmarked for social and economic investment schemes and special funds for youth development.

Governor Wike equally announced that the state Neighbourhood Safety Corps would commence in 2021 to enhance security and provide support for existing security structure in the state.

Meanwhile, the 2021 budget estimate has passed its first reading on the floor of the Assembly.