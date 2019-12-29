The PDP Renaissance Group has expressed deep concern over what it described the overbearing influence of the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

The National Coordinator of the PDPRG, Mallam Ahmed Shaffa, said that the domineering tendencies of the Rivers governor, which became pronounced during the party’s primaries and the election of the Minority Leader of the House Representatives call for serious concern.

Saffa said during a press briefing in Lafia, on Saturday that it was not in the interest of the PDP which should be preoccupied with regaining control of the centre to breed disharmony among its members.

He said that the recent media exchanges between the Governor Wike and his Bayelsa counterpart, Hon. Seriake Dickson, has further exposed the PDP as a party that lacks unity and internal harmony.

The group warned that the PDP might be heading towards self-destruction if its leadership failed to take decisive measures to tame indiscipline in high places within the party as the APC did by suspending some governors.

He said that by his recent actions, the Rivers governor has become a glaring threat to the PDP and should be prevailed upon to act as a member of the party.

He called on all leaders and party members to be vigilant and protect the PDP from destruction before the 2023 general elections in the country.

He said that it is a sad commentary for Governor Wike to outrightly reject a peace overture from the party in a dispute with a fellow governor.

Shaffa said that any political party that subordinates control and discipline to the purported influence of an individual no matter how highly placed would fail.

He, therefore, called on the PDP to intensify measures to nip the conflict in the bud to prevent it from contaminating internal cohesion within the party.